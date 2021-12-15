Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,194,429 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 94,950 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.89% of Xilinx worth $317,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $634,867,000 after buying an additional 77,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 15.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $408,354,000 after purchasing an additional 382,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $340,121,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $209.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.90. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XLNX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.27.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

