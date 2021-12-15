Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 592,750 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of DuPont de Nemours worth $296,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

