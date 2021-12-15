Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.23% of Covetrus worth $305,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
CVET opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 2.10. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.56.
Covetrus Company Profile
Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.
