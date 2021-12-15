Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.23% of Covetrus worth $305,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

CVET opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 2.10. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

