Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,262 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Norfolk Southern worth $294,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,567,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,223,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 699.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,152,000 after buying an additional 204,881 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,350,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Susquehanna raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $283.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $226.09 and a 1-year high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

