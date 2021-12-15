Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.50% of FactSet Research Systems worth $317,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,723,982,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $461.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $444.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.14. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $476.06.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.