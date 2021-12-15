Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.40% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $275,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $89.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.46. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $93.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

