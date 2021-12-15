Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Trane Technologies worth $294,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TT opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $137.98 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

