Morgan Stanley Has $271.07 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Carrier Global worth $271,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

