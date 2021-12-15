Morgan Stanley Has $271.82 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.24% of Kellogg worth $271,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 452,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,141,000 after purchasing an additional 86,299 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,335 shares of company stock worth $20,897,604. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

