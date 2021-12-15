Morgan Stanley Has $292 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,228,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.78% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $292,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after purchasing an additional 909,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,665,000 after buying an additional 584,243 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,145,000 after buying an additional 1,304,225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,174,000 after buying an additional 95,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 975,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,240,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.19. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $69.94 and a one year high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

