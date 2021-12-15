Morgan Stanley Has $294.53 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,431,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 958,222 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Phillips 66 worth $294,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

NYSE PSX opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.66. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

