Morgan Stanley Has $304.64 Million Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.18% of Avalara worth $304,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,102,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,887 shares of company stock worth $13,713,118 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVLR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.23.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $141.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.33 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.47.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.