Morgan Stanley Has $305.57 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Discover Financial Services worth $305,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 544,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,380,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

Shares of DFS opened at $115.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

