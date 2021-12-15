Morgan Stanley Has $308.79 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,117,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 10.28% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $308,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38.

