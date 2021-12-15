Morgan Stanley Has $309.76 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of SBA Communications worth $309,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $363.50 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 138.21 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.72.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.40.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

