Morgan Stanley Has $315.66 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.83% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $315,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 446,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,104,000 after acquiring an additional 31,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25.

