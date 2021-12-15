Morgan Stanley Has $319.85 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 106.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.45% of Clorox worth $319,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 18,101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 742,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,764,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 356,260 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

CLX stock opened at $172.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.