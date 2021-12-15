Morgan Stanley Increases Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $83.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.77.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $494,085,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5,807.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 43.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.