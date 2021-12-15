Morgan Stanley Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $256.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

NXPI stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.21. 1,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $152.93 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.90 and a 200-day moving average of $207.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

