Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,067 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Marriott International worth $305,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,840 shares of company stock worth $9,078,995 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $154.01 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.30.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

