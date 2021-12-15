Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.68% of Quest Diagnostics worth $271,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after purchasing an additional 145,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after purchasing an additional 240,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,003,000 after purchasing an additional 180,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,615,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DGX. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.45.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $164.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $165.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

