Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 212.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Rio Tinto Group worth $329,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

NYSE:RIO opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

