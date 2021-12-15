Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,025,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,133 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $284,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13,993.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $168.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $174.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.31.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

