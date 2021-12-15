Morgan Stanley Makes New $314.84 Million Investment in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,760,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,838,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.99% of agilon health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGL. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at about $9,116,816,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,722,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,757,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,858,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $458.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other agilon health news, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $3,778,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $118,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,985 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,858 over the last ninety days.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

