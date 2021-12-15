Morgan Stanley Makes New $337.72 Million Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,892,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $89,000.

Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

