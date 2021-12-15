Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,504,113 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of JD.com worth $318,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,584 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,781 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,900 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in JD.com by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,086,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,775,000 after purchasing an additional 518,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

NASDAQ JD opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $76.74. The company has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

