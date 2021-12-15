Morgan Stanley Purchases 295,016 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,451,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Amphenol worth $304,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Amphenol by 1,096.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Amphenol by 283.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $86.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

