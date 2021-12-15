Morgan Stanley Purchases 3,097,989 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Kraft Heinz worth $339,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 178,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.8% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 192,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $888,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.56%.

Several analysts have commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

