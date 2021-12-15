Morgan Stanley Purchases 369,814 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 369,814 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Dominion Energy worth $290,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on D. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

D opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

