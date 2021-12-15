Morgan Stanley Purchases 84,303 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Humana worth $285,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Humana by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $461.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.76.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

