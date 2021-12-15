Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Southern worth $328,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after buying an additional 2,246,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 201.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,209,000 after buying an additional 1,007,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 672.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,640,000 after buying an additional 886,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,850 shares of company stock worth $748,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of SO stock opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average is $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

