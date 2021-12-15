Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 11.03% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $307,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,773,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,408,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,340,000 after purchasing an additional 35,798 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,552,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,562,000 after purchasing an additional 343,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,480,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 754,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $51.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

