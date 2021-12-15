Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,508,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 476,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.49% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $269,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

MMP stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

