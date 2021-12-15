Morgan Stanley Sells 113,735 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,518,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.66% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $349,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 124,304 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.37. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

