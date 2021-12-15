Morgan Stanley Sells 213,048 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,177,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 213,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.29% of Kansas City Southern worth $333,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSU. CX Institutional increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 49.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 27.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $293.59 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $190.64 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 211.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $357,592.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

