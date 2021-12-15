Morgan Stanley Upgrades Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to Overweight

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EDR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 34.43.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Shares of EDR stock opened at 30.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 33.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of 26.74.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 941,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 807.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 188,202 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 162.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 428,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 264,986 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Endeavor Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 128,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in Endeavor Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.