Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Motus GI posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Monday, November 15th.

MOTS remained flat at $$0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.40. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 59.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 124,458 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth about $104,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motus GI by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the period. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.