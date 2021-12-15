MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.57. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.05. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 108.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.