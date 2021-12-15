MSD Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Shares Down 0.1%

MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 89,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSDAU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 81.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the period.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.