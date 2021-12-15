MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Trading 1.8% Higher

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.30 and last traded at $45.30. 420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Veritas Investment Research cut MTY Food Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.