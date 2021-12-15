Mullen Group (MTL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Mullen Group (TSE: MTL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/9/2021 – Mullen Group was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$15.50.

12/9/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$17.50 to C$17.00.

12/6/2021 – Mullen Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$16.50.

10/18/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50.

TSE MTL opened at C$11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.95. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.55.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$398.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

