Mullen Group (MTL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Mullen Group (TSE: MTL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/9/2021 – Mullen Group was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$15.50.
- 12/9/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$17.50 to C$17.00.
- 12/6/2021 – Mullen Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$16.50.
- 10/18/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50.
TSE MTL opened at C$11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.95. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.55.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$398.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
