Multiplier (BMXX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,602.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. Multiplier has a market cap of $79,952.99 and approximately $4,602.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for about $0.0790 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 33% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00052984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.83 or 0.07841722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00076973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,981.88 or 0.99631063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

