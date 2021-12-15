MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Down 58.9% in November

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the November 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MSLP remained flat at $$0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 37,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,863. MusclePharm has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. MusclePharm had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter.

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

