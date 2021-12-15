Myriad Trading 49.8% Lower Over Last Week (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $26,162.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000147 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 2,632.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1,213,265,171.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,810,087,750 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.