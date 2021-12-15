Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Down 50.9% in November

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 445,100 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 906,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,451.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCTKF opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nabtesco has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

