Nano (XNO) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last Week

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Nano has a market cap of $447.84 million and $15.56 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.36 or 0.00007160 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00025872 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

