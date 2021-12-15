National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Down 57.8% in November

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the November 15th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NABZY traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 43,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,824. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. National Australia Bank has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $11.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4728 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NABZY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

