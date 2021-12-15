Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDU) is Nationwide Fund Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its stake in Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDU) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,749,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF makes up about 7.9% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 96.48% of Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF worth $110,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549. Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $42.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11.

