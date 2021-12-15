Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBIN) is Nationwide Fund Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Nationwide Fund Advisors decreased its stake in Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBIN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,533,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF makes up about 9.1% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 98.01% of Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF worth $127,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

RBIN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,821. Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53.

