Navcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $25.06 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. Navcoin has a market cap of $25.06 million and $151,145.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000153 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011442 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,412,319 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

